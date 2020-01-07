Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi launched the Farmacia Magazine and the Graduate Directory of PharmD graduates for the year 2020 at the Pharmacy Auditorium, KU, on Monday.

The launch of the magazine was part of the broader Annual Pharma Career Fair, which is scheduled for Tuesday (today), where 26 companies of various sectors, including industrial, hospital, clinical, and others, will be present for recruitment.

The Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences KU Professor Dr Raheela Ikram, chairpersons and teachers of the pharmacy department and pharmaceutical sciences, officials of various pharmaceutical companies, representatives of hospitals and human resource organisations working the domain of pharmacy attended the events.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi during his address said that the pharmacy industry was one of the major industries of the country. The public is now taking health issues more seriously and rather than doing self-medication, visit the doctors on time and prefer to buy medicines from reputed medical stores and choose medicines of recognized pharmaceutical industries, he added.

He noted that the future of the pharmacy is very bright and believes that KU students would contribute a lot to this field. He said that students should have discipline and give due time to their studies and also take part in extra curriculum activities.

Professor Iraqi said that KU has different societies and students should take part in extra curriculum activities. He acknowledges the role of students in bringing the magazine and said that other departments could also follow it by launching their departmental magazines.

He mentioned that the half-hearted attempts did not produce fruitful results and observed that serious dedication is required to achieve the goal in life. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi congratulated the entire faculty for not neglecting co-curricular activities and playing an active role in developing their students’ capabilities and personalities.

Meanwhile, senior faculty member, Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid said that if a person wants to be a writer, he or she must have the habit of reading and for writing, we have to read a lot. The habit of reading enhances creativity and writing style.

He shared that a person cannot write if he or she did not read a lot. He mentioned that no one can match the caliber of Mir Asad Ullah Khan Ghalib and people have no idea how much Ghalib used to read. He asked the students to adopt the habit of reading.

The Faculty Student Advisor Dr Farrukh Rafiq Ahmed informed the audience that faculty has produced more than 120 PhDs and 250 MPhil and over 1400 research papers to date. He mentioned that the faculty has more than 10, 000 alumni serving across the world in various high profile capacities.

He said that the faculty has bioequivalence and bioavailability research facility and completed at least four pharmaceutical industry projects including a hospital and three academic projects. Dr Ahmed informed the audience that the impact factor of the pharmacy’s journal is much high than the journals of various developed countries.