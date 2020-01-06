Share:

LAHORE-Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayathas clapped back at Aamir Liaquat over his ‘item girl’ remarks on Twitter.

After the Load Wedding actress tweeted about the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Aamir Liaquat had criticized Mehwish Hayat and asked to refrain from making ‘ irrelevant comments ‘ on foreign policy.

Writinng on Twitter, Mehwish wrote: “Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war.

I guess this is wht happens when the “leader of the free world” takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani”

Over this, Aamir Liaquat had criticized Mehwish Hayat and refrained her from making irrelevant comment on foreign policy. He had also called her an ‘item girl’.

Replying on Aamir Liaquat comment, Mehwish said : “This “item girl” is exercising her democratic right to have an opinion whereas you keep stooping to making personal jibes and nothing more. Man up!”

She went on to say, “BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath ...”