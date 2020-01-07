Share:

The National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday, approved three bills in regards to the tenure of three service chiefs.

An unusual appearance was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Lower House who formalised the tenures of the army, navy and air force chiefs by voting in their favor.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak addressed the floor before the voting started, requesting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to take back the amendments they suggested for the bills, "keeping in mind the regional and national situation".

Speaking on behalf of the PPP, Naveed Qamar responded by saying that though the changes were advised to improve the bill further, they were withdrawn after consultation with the rest of the opposition and after being approached by a government delegation.

Shortly after, the voting took place clause by clause where Speaker Asad Qaiser requested legislators to show their approval or disapproval with 'Ayes' and 'Nays.'

Some MNAs from the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl and FATA had walked out in protest to the bill but all major parties had given their approval for the bills.

The National Assembly is now adjourned till 4pm on Wednsay.