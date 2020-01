Share:

LAHORE - Nawa-i-Waqt Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry’s brother-in-law Dr Muhammad Aslam Chohan passed away after a brief illness at CMH, Quetta on Monday. The deceased was Chief Executive of Livestock Board. The funeral will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) after Asar prayers (4:15pm) at central Janazgah Miani Sahib (Litton Road). He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.