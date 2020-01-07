Share:

LAHORE - The Youth Commission for Human Rights (YCHR) has highlighted its efforts to promote interfaith harmony. The YCHR established 30 special Waseeb Aman Kath (WAK) in UC 86, Bosan Town in Multan District. The WAKs held special events like dialogues, seminars, poetic recitals, dhappi ball, kabaddi matches and interactive theatres to promote peace and interfaith harmony. Community members belonging to various sects took part in these activities. Speakers at the activities guided people about the government efforts and laws for formation of a peaceful society. Several religious speakers spoke on topics of peace and tolerance. They laid emphasis on importance of citizens’ role in promotion of peace and tolerance.