LOS ANGELES -: Nicole Kidman is ‘’so worried’’ about Australia.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress and her husband Keith Urban announced at the weekend they were donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services tackling the terrifying wildfires Down Under - from which their own house in Bunya Hill is ‘’under threat’’ - and though the pair were at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (06.01.20), their native country was in their thoughts.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on the red carpet, Nicole - who lost out on the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama to ‘The Crown’s Olivia Colman - said: ‘’Yes, our house is OK. Obviously it’s day-by-day right now in Australia. As we’ve said, we’re so worried. We love our country and so we’re all just hoping and praying, but we’re in it together.’’

Keith felt it was important for them to support the ‘’extraordinary’’ work that’s gone into tackling the fires.

He added: ‘’We’re just doing our bid because there’s been a lot of people stepping in to help -- Pink, of course, and a lot of people stepping in.

Sam Raimi wants to make another Evil Dead film

LOS ANGELES - Sam Raimi wants to make another ‘Evil Dead’ film with Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams.

The 60-year-old director made his name with the original 1981 supernatural horror movie ‘The Evil Dead’ and the gory classic, along with its two sequels, made Bruce a cult icon in the genre.

In November, Bruce announced that he is ‘’done’’ with his most famous role, but despite his claim Sam would love to helm another adventure for Ash as he battles the evil forces unleashed by the ‘Book of the Dead’, the Naturan Demanto.

Speaking to website Bloody Disgusting, he spilled: ‘’I would love to direct a new ‘Evil Dead’ movie ... but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not.’’

Sam has also been making plans for the future of the franchise with Bruce and his filmmaking partner Robert Tapert.

He added: ‘’Bruce, Rob and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new ‘Evil Dead’ story that he will direct.’’

Speaking about his decision to seemingly retire Ash, Bruce, 61, told SFX magazine: ‘’I’m done with Ash. I’ve done everything that I know how to do. And it’s OK to let those characters go, because when it’s time to get the walker out, and the cane, forget it! Get out before that happens, not after.’’

Ash was left in a post-apocalyptic future in his last appearance, which came in the 2018 television series ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ and Bruce believes he will still be saving the world.