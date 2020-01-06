Share:

ISLAMABAD-National University of Science and Technology (NUST) though denied ‘alleged rape’ of female student at campus , but also restricted the movement of construction workers and started hiring of separate female staff in university to deal with the matters female students, The Nation learnt on Monday.

Earlier, in the previous month reports of alleged rape of a student at NUST campus became a burning issue at social media when former students and activists highlighted the matter.

It was also reported that a construction worker had allegedly raped a female student at campus, which the university administration denied.

However, officials informed The Nation that last week the administration issued an email to all boarding female students mentioning the actions taken by the administration after the address of the rector to female hostel students on December 26, 2019.

The email issued by university’s directorate of administration, available with The Nation said that female staff is separately being hired to deal with the matters of female students, while strict measures have been taken to control the movement of construction workers at university.

It said that it is to inform you that following actions have been taken as a sequel to points discussed during Rector’s Address to Female Students on Dec 2019.

“Separate female ward has been established in NUST Medical Centre. Additional Female Nursing Assistants and Ayas are being hired to ensure 24 hrs presence of female staff in NUST Medical Centre,” said the message.

It also said that dedicated female staff has been detailed in Fee Section (Finance Directorate) to interact with female students on fee related/miscellaneous issues. “Dedicated routes for movement of construction workers inside campus and other strict control measures have been instituted. Movement of construction workers on Indus Loop has been forbidden,” said the official message.

It further added that new location of camp for the construction workers has been selected (outside NUST premises) and the old camp will be shifted within 2/3 weeks. Separate routes have also been earmarked for NG staff movement within campus, especially after sunset.

“No maintenance worker will enter Female Hostels before 10:00 am less emergent cases. Due to nature of work, following three types of workers will have to enter the female hostels on required basis in coordination with Hostel Manager.

During work, they will always be accompanied by Hostel Manager/Caretaker, Gyser Operator, Valve Man Vending Machine refill individual,” it said.

The university administration also said that following actions will be completed shortly; separate female gym trainer is being hired. Female officer is being posted in Administration Directorate for interaction with females (faculty, staff and students) for all administrative matters.

It also said that a Female IT Technician is being hired to manage IT/Internet related issues in female hostels. She will be accommodated in one of the hostels. “Additional security lights in the campus are being installed,” it concluded.

Officials said that rector NUST Lieutenant General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, addressing to female boarding students on December 26, 2019 had assured students that NUST is a safe institution for students and administration is concerned about safety and it was also investigating the ‘alleged rape’ incident reports.

Officials said he had also said that staff was also laid off in university on harassment charges but no one was named to save the image of the victim.

The Nation repeatedly contacted NUST Public Relations Officer (PRO) Irshad Rao and Director Administration Allah Nawaz Ganjera, sent them queries on text and WhatsApp numbers, but they did not respond till filing of this story.

Earlier, the university administration in its official response on social media website stated that “Please rest assured that an investigation has taken place and so far no victim has come forward, nor has been reported, during the ongoing investigations. Also, have faith that there will be no cover-up as is being insinuated.”

It said that “We reiterate that we take the safety of our community very seriously, and encourage information regarding any such incident to be shared with the management, with complete assurance of confidentiality.”