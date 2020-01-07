Share:

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Trainee jet has crashed shortly after take off from the Alam Airbase at Mianwali.

PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission when it was crashed near Mianwali; said Pakistan Air Force in a statement. Both pilots Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman lost their lives in the crash.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of accident," the PAF added.

In July 2019, a small Pakistan Army Aviation plane crashed in Rawalpindi, a city in Pakistan's Punjab province, during a routine training flight, killing at least 19 people.

The China-built aircraft was ordered in 1999 as part of the F-7PG package. The PAF previously operated F-7Ps. At least 13 F-7PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 17 years in service, according to media reports.

Pakistan operates more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft.