LAHORE - The eight-goal HBL Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has said that the polo season is at its peak and high-quality polo will be on offer throughout the event, where top 10 teams will compete against each other for the top honours. “Every participating team has the services of one foreign professional player, as most of them belong to Iran, Argentine and England and their presence at the home grounds will make the matches more challenging and exciting ones.” The LPC chief also thanked Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for sponsoring this prestigious tournament, which will be one of the main high goal events of polo season. “I hope HBL will continue to support this game of kings and knights and more such sponsors will come forward to sponsor this beautiful game.” He said that the teams are divided into two pools as Pool A comprises BN Polo Team, Barry’s, Master Paints Black, Platinum Homes and Diamond Paints Blue while Pool B includes Tetra Pack, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical, Diamond Paints Whites, AOS Polo Team and FG Polo Team.