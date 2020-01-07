Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser Monday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic friendly relations and Pakistan values high its all weather friendship with Saudi Arabia .

He said Pakistan wanted to strengthen the bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in social and economic sectors between two brotherly countries, said a press release. Asad Qaiser expressed these views while talking to the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saad al-Malki, who met the Speaker here.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s role in social economic development of Pakistan, the Speaker said Saudi Arabia had always provided support for social development in Pakistan and the institutions run in social sector by Saudi Arabia-assistance were playing important role in the welfare of deprived segments of the society in Pakistan.

He also apprised the Ambassador about the Alamabad welfare town to be established in Alamabad, district Swabi to be established with the cooperation of the Air Force of Pakistan and Social Organizations. Asad Qaiser said Alamabad welfare town would cater food, medical and education facilities besides residence to the orphan, destitute, widows, transgender and other needy people.

The Speaker thanked the Saudi leadership and the people for their warm hospitality during his recent visit to the Saudi Arabia . While recalling his meeting with Khadmain Harmain Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, he applauded the King of Saudi Arabia’s comments regarding Pakistan’s security and development.

He expressed hope that the recent visit of parliamentary delegation would help further strengthen bilateral relations. Asad Qaiser emphasized the need for regular contacts between the legislative bodies of the brotherly countries.

He said the contacts between the parliamentarians could play a vital role in strengthening bilateral social and bilateral relations. The ambassador said Saudi Arabia also considers Pakistan, a sincere friend and a brother and give immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan.

He said the friendship between the two countries was getting stronger with each passing day. The ambassador expressed confidence that the recent visit of the Pakistani parliamentary delegation had opened new avenues of co-operation with Saudi Arabia .

He said the trade committees of the Parliament of both the countries could play an important role in promoting bilateral trade. The ambassador assured the Speaker that Saudi Arabia would continue to cooperate in social sector in Pakistan. He appreciated the role of Pakistani immigrant residing in Saudi Arabia for development of his country.