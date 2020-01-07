Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin has said.

Putin's convoy traveled through the streets of Damascus to a command post of Russian troops stationed in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement.

Putin and Assad met at the command post to hear military reports on various regions of Syria, Peskov added.

Assad thanked Russia and the Russian military for their assistance in the fight against terrorism and the restoration of peaceful life in Syria, according to Peskov.

Putin told Assad that "Now we can confidently say that a huge distance has been traveled towards restoring Syria's statehood and territorial integrity."

The Russian leader noted that he could see with the naked eye signs of a restored peaceful life on the streets of Damascus.

While in Syria, Putin further plans to visit several more sites, Peskov added.