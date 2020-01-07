Share:

Police nick key suspect in Nankana Sahib protest incident

NANKANA SAHIB (NNI): The police on Monday claimed to have nicked the prime suspect in Nankana Sahib protest incident. According to police, the suspect identified as, Imran, tried to paint his personal revenge into religious conflict and made hate speeches to mobilize people for the protest near a Sikh holy place here in Nankana Sahib. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident. The arrested suspect had also posted his hate speeches on various mediums of the social media, the police said. Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had said on Sunday that the authorities would deal accused persons in accordance with the law in Nankana Sahib incident. Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, while talking to media, had reiterated that the government is standing alongside with the minority community. He had said the enemies of the country are busy in making conspiracies and such anti-state elements wanted to destroy the atmosphere of brotherhood in the country. The interior minister vowed that he would serve the nationals including the people belonging to the minorities’ community. Shah had termed those going against the religious tolerance as ‘biggest enemies of the country”.

Newly-wed doctor couple dies in fog-triggered accident

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Staff Reporter): A newly-wed doctor couple died and four others including parents of the lady doctor sustained injuries in a road accident caused due to dense fog here on Monday. The doctor couple - Dr Irfan was serving abroad and his wife Dr Maryam, were coming back to their village Charund situated near Mandi City after attending a wedding in Sargodha with other family members in another car. As they reached near Rozai Wali Pully, in the area of Shohawa Diloana, the leading car, carrying the couple, hit a parked sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley. In the meantime, the car following hit the tail of the preceding car. The collision was so intense and severe that the couple died on the spot while their car was completely crushed and damaged. The car following was also damaged while its passengers were critically injured. On information, Rescue team reached the spot and evacuated the dead bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin. The weather at the time of accident was foggy and the trolley standing on road had no tail lights that were the main cause of the accident.