PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to facilitate business community and investors to promote industrialisation in the province. The demand was made by SCCI acting president, Shahid Hussain during a meeting with a private Korean company CEO Youm Gyo and Ellen Sung and others at his office here on Monday. On the occasion, the Korean investors have shown keen interest in making investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahid Hussains informed that SCCI in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority will soon fully operationalize a state of the art Business Facilitation Centre (BFC), which meant to facilitate business community and resolve their issues under single roof. He expressed hope that the proposed BFC will play pivotal role in industrialization in the province. “KP has bestowed with abundant of natural resources, wherein plenty of investments opportunities are available for investors to make investment in those potential sectors”, Shahid Hussain said. He stressed the need for taking serious steps to revive the war affected businesses in K-P.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 41,296.24 points as compared to 42,323.30 points on the last working day with a negative change of 1027.06 points (2.43%). A total of 266,633,470 shares were traded as compared to the trade 322,885,280 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.462 billion as compared to Rs 14.689 billion during last trading day. Total 359 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 28 recorded gain and 325 sustained losses whereas the share price of 06 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 46,030,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.53, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 17,565,500 and price per share of Rs 15.59 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 16,874,500 and price per share of Rs 11.48.

ISLAMABAD (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 2600 on Monday and was traded at Rs 93,400, as compared to Rs 90,800 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2230 and was traded at Rs 80,075 against last closing of Rs 77,846. The price of silver gained Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1070 against Rs 1060 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35 with the increase of Rs 8.57. In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 26 and was traded at $ 1578 as compared to $1552 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.