AUCKLAND - Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 at the Auckland Classic on Monday. Wozniacki is set to retire after the Australian Open later this month and Williams said she wanted to partner the Dane before she hung up her racket. The Japanese duo struggled to deal with Williams’ powerful serve in the opening stages before they got the measure of the American veteran to break her once. But Williams and Wozniacki continued to press in the second set and wrapped up the match in 71 minutes. In Monday’s singles matches, Caroline Garcia rallied to beat American Taylor Townsend 5-7 6-3 7-5 in a match that lasted over two-and-a-half hours. American teenager Coco Gauff saw off the challenge of Viktoria Kuzmova to advance with an impressive 6-3 6-1 victory in 61 minutes. Sixth seed Rebecca Peterson fell to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek 7-6(7) 7-6(5).