Rawalpindi-A gang of two dacoits shot dead a shopkeeper during a dacoity bid in Mohanpura while police held two men on charges of assaulting/attempting a boy and girl sexually, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, two unknown dacoits having guns into hand arrived in a Mart located at Mohanpura and tried to snatch cash from the owner. The shopkeeper put off resistance on which the dacoits started firing.

In result, the shopkeeper Muhammad Nahim died on the spot and the dacoits snatched the cash and fled, he said. A heavy contingent of police headed by SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran and SSP Operations Tariq Walayat rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas took notice of incident and ordered police to arrest fleeing dacoits immediately. On the directions of CPO, SSP Investigation met with family of victim and ensured them that police would arrest the dacoits soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Kahuta Police nabbed two men on charges of sodomizing a 16-year-old boy on gunpoint. Police also seized weapon from the accused who have been identified as Muneeb Iqbal and Haris Javed. A case has also been registered against the accused.

According to him, the duo had not only assaulted the boy sexually but also recorded the video of objectionable scenes in a bid to blackmail the teenager. He said police also recovered mobile phones from the possession of accused and further investigation was on. Separately, Chontra police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to rape a girl and registered case against him.

A man appeared before Police Station Chontra officials and lodged a complaint that a man Fateh Sher called her daughter in his office for teaching her computer language.

He alleged Fateh Sher attempted to seduce her daughter in his office. He asked Police to register a case against accused and to arrest him. Police lodged case and rounded up the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar said police have been taking stern action against those involved in child abuse.

He said Justice would be provided the victims by bringing the accused to the book.