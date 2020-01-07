Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Monday said the 18th amendment in the constitution had created ‘state within the state’ as Sindh government withheld all powers and authority of councilor and the same were being used by the provincial minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of newspapers editors and their owners in the Editors Club of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors here. Akhtar was of the view that mega projects of the city should be completed under supervision of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. “The provincial or federal government should have not initiated such projects until they approved by the KMC Council however,” he added.

He said the Muttahdia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was ready to accept the offer of the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but the provincial government to bring amendments in the Local Government Act and empower the local bodies first.

He said the federal and provincial government was violating the constitution and Sindh Local Government Act 2013. “60 percent of Karachi’s land was in the control of federal government whereas 30 per cent of the land was in the provincial government control,” the Mayor said.

He added that the KMC was facing short fall of Rs 60 million in the head of staff salary disbursement. He expressed hope that the Chief Justice of Pakistan would take action on his petition regarding city problems.

The mayor said that sewerage condition in city was worsened which spread the diseases. He said he went to every political party after being elected as mayor of Karachi for joint efforts and cooperation ‘but no one supported me’.

Akhtar said that MQM-P could not take advantage of the powers it got in past and no such policies were made through which the city’s people could be facilitated.

Secretary General CPNE Club Dr Jabbar Khattk and Deputy Secretary General Aamir Mehmood also spoke on the occasion whereas the chairman of the club Hamid Hussain Abidi thanked the mayor for his visit and also announced to give the honorary membership to him.