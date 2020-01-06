Share:

Rawalpindi-The Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/Garrisons) Directorate has decided to change syllabus from class 1st to 8th with effect from next academic session 2020-2021, informed a spokesman on Monday.

The decision has been taken after a series of sessions held by committees of subject specialists and experts on curriculum review, he said.

He added the curriculum of FGEIs from Class 1st to 8th will be in line with Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad textbooks following National Curriculum Framework 2017.

For this purpose, various publishers were approached for provision of books on subsidized rates, he said adding that publishers have shown their willingness to provide required books to the students by organizing book fairs in the schools after declaration of results.

In this regard, the directorate has issued instructions for publishers. Publishers of Textbooks (Classes I – VIII) will ensure that the contents, exercises, diagrams, maps etc are in accordance with National Curriculum Framework 2017.They have also been directed that the textbooks published by them will not have any traces of extremism, religiously conflicting and biased contents. Publishers will provide standard quality books.

Meanwhile, FGEIs (C/G) Directorate is making all out efforts to provide state of the art opportunities to its students to polish their talent for their national and international recognition. In this regard, category ‘A’ FIFA Coach Shahid Khan was arranged to select and train male students of FGEIs (C/G) Rawalpindi and Chaklala regions.

The coaching camp was organized for 14 days to train 40 FGEIs students under 14 years age at FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rwp. On the closing ceremony of the camp a friendly match of trained players with football team of FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rwp was played. Director Schools of FGEIs (C/G) Directorate while addressing to teams as chief guest emphasized on importance of games and promised the students for their international exposure.