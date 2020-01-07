Share:

Titus, Roman Emperor, is probably the most unknown Roman Emperor history can recall. But unknown only to the reader here. Not for the ones who suffered at his hands.

July 69 AD, he was left in charge of ending the Jewish rebellion. Later on he was awarded ‘Triumphus’ a civil ceremony and religious rite of ancient Rome, held to publicly celebrate and sanctify the success of a military commander who had led Roman forces to victory in the service of the state or, originally and traditionally, one who had successfully completed a foreign war.

Do we know which war he won? He massacred 133,000 Jews for the so called rebellion against the Roman Empire. We only know Hitler for having killed Jews mercilessly. Not really as we are not good at remembering history when it’s most needed!

As stated in the Boston College Guide to Passion Plays, “Over the course of time, Christians began to accept that the Jewish people as a whole were responsible for killing Jesus. According to this interpretation, both the Jewish present at Jesus Christ’s death and the Jewish people collectively and for all time, have committed the sin of deicide, or ‘god-killing’. For 1900 years of Christian-Jewish history, the charge of deicide has led to hatred, violence against and murder of the Jewish in Europe and America.”

Our memory is poor! We keep forgetting and time keeps us reminding of how and when the massacre begins!

It is surely history which is about to repeat itself. Jews and Muslims, at daggers drawn ,for centuries, humanity is now heading towards ‘the finale’ of its extinction ever seen or even heard! History is about to witness the worse, the most dangerous, the most lethal war of all times. This is not a tragedy! The tragedy is that the world is silently watching the erosion, the destruction of its own species. Not only this, but happily supplying fuel to fire and getting the buzz of the biggest arms sales ever to the poorest countries of the world, Pakistan and India!

The most merciless killing in the modern world history is of Muslims all over the world. Religious fanaticism yet again at the centre stage for the blood bath. Rohinga, Syria, China, Yemen, Iraq, Beirut, Palestine, and now the last battle, Kashmir.

Lava about to erupt and the West enjoying the souring profits from the sale of arms. The biggest arms sales ever from Russia, America, China, and UK. The sales for the food for the people, banks making painfully high interest rates and money minting machine goes on and on and on!

What West is purposely ignoring is the escalation of tension between the two most arch nuclear rivals, selling their bread and butter to fuel their tanks with the most dangerous arms world has ever seen! West is making profits but only temporarily!

Mark my words that, if nuclear war breaks, the two states will not be the only states to vanish from the map of the world alone. The West will regret the most dangerous silence it has ever maintained in the conflict of the two countries. It is the battle of three minutes for the destruction of three continents of the world.

West East and America will be destroyed for ever!

What is then stopping the war?

Pakistan and India both exhausting the last resources of their economic reserves. The money that should be going towards food, shelter and medicine is going towards sale of arms. Their reserves are at the brink of collapse. Two armies are barely surviving the financial load by begging friends around the globe. Their resources, their patience, their reserves are stretching to unimaginable limits. People of the two nations are screaming and their voices are being ignored for the sake of profits. The profits gained at the cost of the largest human massacre ever which is about to happen and the banks and bullets will explode together to enjoy the extinction of generations where three continents will vanish from the world map like water vapours!

We will forgot Titus, forgot Hitler, but world will never forget this devastating battle of three minutes. For this is nuclear war of three minutes we are talking about!

Stop the Jews or the time will stop you forever!

FARASAT LATIF,

London.