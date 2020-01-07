Share:

KARACHI - Tree plantation drive was organized at Quaid-e-Azam Residency, Karachi by Hamid Ismail Foundation on Monday.

The drive initiated by the Foundation is aimed at making Karachi a clean city and planting trees is the first step to make the environment healthy and clean. 100 trees were planted at Quaid e Azam Residency.

First tree was planted by Hamid Ismail, chairman of the Foundation followed by other guests. Students from different schools attending the event were very enthusiastic and were waving small flags throughout the event. It was good to see patriotic future generation who cared about saving this earth. Students also helped in planting the seeds of some fruit trees.

It is a great initiative taken by Hamid Ismail Foundation. There is a need to save and plant trees to have a better and healthy environment for us and the generations to come. It is the time we all step up and work towards giving back to this motherland.

The event was attended by Mr Moeed Anwar, Chairman DMC East, Mr Rehan Hashmi, Chairman DMC Central, Mr Nayyer Raza, Chairman DMC Korangi, Mr Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner East, Mr Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Mr Muhammad Ghazaal, COO Saylani Welfare Trust, Mr Saleem Baloch, MPA PPP, Mr Sardar Ali, Minister of Culture and Tourism.