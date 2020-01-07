Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the UN and the Muslim World must apply mind to avert the US-Iran war, as it will be more destructive than Iraq war.

“The hysteria of war must be given an end and whatever a country is powerful, all should respect each other’s integrity,” he said while addressing the International Conference on Punjab History and Culture at University of Lahore (UoL) and later talking to media here on Monday. UoL Vice Chancellor Kamran Mujahid and others were also present.

Ch Sarwar said that war had never been a solution to problems rather it intensifies terrorism and extremism which claim innocent lives. “I am proud that as a member of British Parliament, I had been opposing and raising voice against wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the British Parliament. I think if war breaks out between US and Iran, it will have dangerous consequences and peace will become a dream in the world, therefore, international community must play its effective role to resolve this issue and Pakistan will also do its best to ease the tension between America and Iran”, he observed.

Sarwar also said that today, tourism is the biggest industry in the world and first time in Pakistan, a Committee on Religious Tourism and Culture under his chairmanship is actively working to promote religious tourism. Pakistan gave a peace message to the world through Kartarpur Corridor Project that is also promoting the tourism. After renovation of Sikh worship places, the focus will be laid on Buddhism and people from across the world will be attracted towards Pakistan through religious tourism.

He cited that by focusing on Maryam Abad, Christians from other countries will come to Pakistan and steps are also being taken in this regard. He said that hatred speech by an individual at Nankana Sahib hurt him, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken strict notice of the incident and sent Federal Interior Minister Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Ahmed Shah to Nankana Sahib, while Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Umsan Buzdar sent Senior Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed there to look into the matter. The person, who delivered hatred speech, has been arrested and will be taken to task as per provisions of law of the land. No one will be allowed to take the law into hand and there is no doubt in it that it is government’s responsibility to protect lives and properties of minority communities living in Pakistan.

“Today, minorities are safer in Pakistan than rest of the world but it is very unfortunate to say that India is resorting to destitute space on minorities by targeting them through controversial Citizenship Act. Narendra Modi is planning genocide of minorities through RSS and in addition to Kashmiris, the minorities living in India were also being deprived of their rights. The world community must take notice of the inhuman acts by India in occupied Kashmir and its laws based on racism and ethnicity,” Sarwar added.