MIRPUR (AJK)-The world-fame Kashmiri human rights activist and APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the global community to redouble its efforts to address the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“The world must act fast to get implemented the UN resolutions, calling for holding of a plebiscite to let the Kashmiris decide their destiny,”

Talking to this Correspondent on Monday, the APHC leader said, “The international community should double its efforts to seek an early and amicable solution to the long running dispute of Kashmir, which has snowballing into a dangerous conflict having potential to jeopardize peace and security of the entire south region”.

Terming right of self-determination as the cardinal principle in the modern international law, Wani observed that being the custodian of peace and justice the United Nations has moral as well as legal responsibility to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolution passed on 5th January 1949, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir besides legitimizing their struggle. He said that during the decades’ long struggle Kashmiris have endured oppression and suppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces. Despite facing unprecedented levels of state sponsored terrorism he said that the people of occupied Kashmir were sacrificing their lives to free their motherland from the clutches of India’s forcible and illegal occupation.

Wani who is also the senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front expressed the hope that the well wishers of humanity around the globe will work together and devote themselves for the good of suffering humanity in the occupied Kashmir. Referring to the messy situation that arose in Kashmir valley, after the events of August 5th 2019, Wani said that the global community irrespective of race, colour and religion should come forward in a big way and work in a missionary spirit to put an immediate end to human rights violations in Kashmir, lifting the siege and military lockdown that has badly affected the daily lives of millions of Kashmiris in the valley.

“For last four months there is an unrelenting clampdown on the communication and internet services have been barred with no respite in sight”, Wani said adding that the worsening political and human rights situation merits urgent attention of the world body.

Referring to Gurdian report he said, “The internet blackout which was imposed on the disputed Himalayan region by the Indian government in August is now the longest on record, and has left people’s lives, jobs and the economy in tattered ruins”.

He appealed the world body to discharge its legal and moral obligations to help Kashmiri people march forward struggling against occupation forces and in achieving the universally accepted right the right to self-determination.