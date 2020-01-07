Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, providing much needed relief to the citizens from smog by washing away pollutants.

The wet conditions disturbed routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, power outages and frequent traffic jams.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered showers increased chill in weather. The wet conditions washed away hazardous pollutant from the atmosphere, giving much needed relief to the smog stricken citizens. The rains are also likely to decrease prevalence of dry cold related diseases.

People preferred to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. Wet conditions and strong winds also caused tripping of more than 100 LESCO feeders.

The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians by causing inundation on portions of roads and roadsides. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major arteries due to inundation of rainwater and slippery conditions. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

According to the experts, strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Meteorological department has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Bahawalpur division, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in central and southern districts of Balochistan during the next couple of days.

On Monday, Kalat received 55mm rain, Quetta 52mm, Dalbandin 35mm, Sibbi and Parachinar 26mm each, Malam Jabba 25mm, Bahawalpur 22mm, Nokkundi17mm, Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad 16mm each, Murree 15mm, Kasur and Jhang 14mm each, Hafizabad, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Sahiwal and Saidusharif 13mm each, Lahore, Okara and Khanewal 12mm each, D I Khan, Bannu, Zhob and Barkhan 11mm each, Muzaffarabad 10mm, Dir 09mm, Kakul, Kalam, Toba Tek Singh, Nurpurthal, Sargodha and Joharabad 08mm each, Multan, Balakot and Rawalakot 07mm each, Skardu, Pattan and Ormara 06mm each, Takht Bai, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal and Garhi Dupatta 05mm each, Kotli, Chakwal and Sialkot 04mm each, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Cherat and Panjgur 03mm each, Peshawar, Chitral, Drosh, Khanpur and Islamabad 02mm each, Gujrat, Attock and Mirkhani 01mm each.

Snowfall (inches): Malam Jabba 10, Parachinar, Kalam 05, Zhob 02, Bagrot 01.