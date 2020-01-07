Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated gas supply to the dozens of far-off Sialkot border villages, falling in her electoral constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-I), during a prestigious inaugural ceremony held at village Teijar-Daallowali here.

While addressing a public meeting there, she said that the year 2020 would be the year of national progress, development and prosperity as the government is committed to providing maximum financial relief to the masses and control the price hike. She termed that both Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan are vital to each other. She said that PM Imran Khan has full capabilities to make it an enlightened and developed state as envisaged by Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. She said that PM is promoting the positive and soft image of a peaceful Pakistan. She said that the government has been making all out sincere efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Dr Firdous claimed that Pakistan is moving ahead towards the goal of political and economic stability with each passing day due to positive policies of the PTI government.