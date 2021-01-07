Share:

LAHORE - The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on South Punjab chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht was held Wednesday in the Committee Room of the Civil Secretariat.

The Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafiq Malik, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman, Additional IG South Punjab, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sanbal, Chairman Planning and Development Board and officers of relevant departments participated. The meeting discussed issues related to the South Punjab Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman informed the meeting that after the necessary amendments in the Rules of Business for 2011 for the South Punjab Secretariat, the revised document has been sent to the Chief Minister for approval.

Out of the 16 departments proposed for the Secretariat, 13 departments have become fully operational. Work will begin after the appointment of heads in the Board of Revenue and the Law Department.

The services of the Information Technology Board are being taken for procurement of IT related equipment in all the departments. Apart from the appointment of Section Officers, Deputy Secretaries and Secretary Finance for various departments, the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab also made recommendations for approval of new recruitments and exemption from the restrictions of the Economy Committee for procurement of vehicles for the Secretariat.

Additional IG South Punjab informed the meeting that Additional IG Office South Punjab has started providing services. The department is facing difficulties in communicating with the public due to unavailability of suitable offices.

The provincial minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab to give a final timeline to the South Punjab Secretariat for the transfer of officers. The Office of the Chief Secretary should ensure that the matter of vacancies from the Lahore Secretariat after the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat does not affect the process of posting in South Punjab. Further, it also ensures selection of most suitable government buildings for government offices in South Punjab.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi stressed on the need for early abolition of seats transferred from Lahore Secretariat to reduce the burden of unnecessary appointments in the public sector. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafiq instructed his office to handle the issue strictly. He suggested that officers below 50 years of age should be selected for transfer while the salaries of non-reporting officers in South Punjab can also be withheld.

Board of Revenue and Law Department should ensure exchange of interested heads in South Punjab.