LAHORE-Young cyclists Sayed Aqib Shah and Amna Babar of Lahore excelled on the opening day of 1st Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship, which rolled into action under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Wednesday.

Sayed Aqib Shah got top position in men’s 1km and 1000m Sprint events while Amna Babar clinched the first position in women’s 500m Time Trial and 1000m Sprint events quite comfortably. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the championship and also unveiled the championship trophy. Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

As many as 576 male and female athletes from all divisions of the province are taking part in around 36 sports events during the three-day mega sports. The opening day’s athletics and archery competitions were held at the Punjab Stadium while NPSC Gymnasium Hall is hosting badminton events. The first round cycling races and tennis matches were played at Cycling Velodrome and Punjab International Tennis Stadium respectively while the athletics competitions were staged at the Punjab Stadium.

In cycling 1km (male), 1st Sayed Aqib Shah (Lhr), 2nd Masood Ahmed (Fsbd), 3rd M Shareef (Lhr), 500m time trial (female): 1st Amna Babar (Lhr), 2nd Aasia Tariq (Lhr), 3rd Iqra Naz (Fsbd), in 1000m sprint (m): 1st Sayed Aqib Shah (Lhr), 2nd Masood Ahmed (Fsbd), 3rd M Shareef (Lhr), in 1000m sprint (f): 1st Amna Babar (Lhr), 2nd Aasia Tariq (Lhr), 3rd Iqra Naz (Fsbd).

In athletics (men): 1st Sahiwal 79 points, 2nd Faisalabad 46, 3rd Gujranwala 42, Sargodha 22, Multan 17, Lahore division 12, Rawalpindi 11 while in athletics (women): 1st Faisalabad 85, 2nd Lahore 65, 3rd Rawalpindi 32, Sargodha 15. In 100m (female): 1st Lahore, 2nd Faisalabad, 100m (male): 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Gujranwala, 400m (f): 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore, 400m (m): 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Faisalabad. In shot put (f): 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore, shot put (m): 1st Multan, 2nd Gujranwala, 4x100m relay (f): 1st Faisalabad, 2nd Lahore and 4x100m relay (m): 1st Sahiwal, 2nd Faisalabad.