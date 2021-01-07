Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least three persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries due to collision between passenger van and trailer at tehsil Alipur on Wednesday.

According to Rescue official sources, a passenger van collided with trailer near at Chandar Bhan nullah Multan road tehsil Alipur in which three persons died on the spot and two others sustained injuries. The incident was occurred due to over-speeding. The victims died in the incident identified as Imtiaz, Abdul Rasheed and Ahmad Buksh. The bodies shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Alipur.