ISLAMABAD - As many as 52 more people died of coronavirus in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning, 2118 more people tested Covid positive after 38,917 tests carried out over the last 24 hours. It said there are now 37,740 active cases in the country. With 2,118 new infections reported in the country, the toll surged to 492,594 cases and with 52 more deaths, the toll of fatalities jumped to 10,461 on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the NCOC, Sindh with 220,501 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 220,501 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 142,058 in Punjab 59,955 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 38,531 in Islamabad, 18,280 in Balochistan, 8,396 in Azad Kashmir and 4,873 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Of the total 10,461 fatalities, 4,184 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,634 in Sindh, 1,695 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 432 in Islamabad, 229 in Azad Kashmir, 186 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sindh reported 1,233 new cases of the novel Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, raising the provincial tally to 221,734.

The reports also confirmed the deaths of 19 more patients. The death toll now stands at 3,653. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 161 Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. GB and AJK reported no deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 136 cases and 4 deaths, GB 3 Covid-19 cases and AJK reported 13 cases. KP recorded 226 Coronavirus cases and 12 deaths. The provincial total has risen to 59,955 while the death toll is 1,695.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported 26 cases and one fatality. The provincial total is now 18,280 while the death toll at 186. Punjab recorded 665 virus cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 142,058 while the death toll is 4,184, according to the officials.