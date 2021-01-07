Share:

islamabad-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers here on Wednesday, according to a police spokesman.

He said SSP Operations Islamabad has transferred Inspector Kaisar Niaz Gillani from Investigation Wing (Homicide Investigation Unit Saddar Circle) and posted him as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Tarnol. Similarly, Inspector Muhammad Bashir was also transferred from PS Industrial Area and appointed as SHO PS Shams Colony by the SSP, he said.

He added SI Liaquat Ali, who was serving in Operation Division, was transferred and posted as SHO PS Sabzi Mandi. A notification in this regard has also been issued, the spokesman said.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, who is holding additional charge of SSP Operations Islamabad, on Tuesday had suspended three station house officers over poor performance and failure in combating crime in their jurisdictions.

According to police spokesman, DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has placed three SHOs under suspension over bad performance. The police officers suspended by DIG are SHO Police Station (PS) Tarnool Rashid Gujar, SHO PS Shams Colony Akhter Zaman and SHO PS Sabzi Mandi Iqbal Gujar, he mentioned. In a statement, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed said the three police officers were shown the door because of unsatisfactory performance. He said strict action would be taken against those police officers found involved in showing negligence during duty and failure in protecting lives and property of public.