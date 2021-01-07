Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Accountability Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, the son-in-law and daughter of the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the Saaf Pani corruption reference.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted that the accused, Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran were summoned repeatedly for investigations of the case. But, the accused did not join the investigations yet. The prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants.

At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused and directed for producing them on January 23.

The Lahore NAB alleged that the former CEO Saaf Pani Company illegally approved payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company despite the fact that the possession was not taken.

Ali and Fatima Developers are said to be owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran. Former Director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal were also nominated as accused in the case.

The NAB alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs370.5 million to the national exchequer. The bureau also states that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at high rates.