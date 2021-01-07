Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Wednesday said that anti-state elements want to create law and order issue in the province but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He was talking to media persons along with Minister for Maritime Ali Haider Zaidi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in Quetta. The Chief Minister said, “We are here to express solidarity with the bereaved families of Mach tragic incident.”

On this occasion, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said anti-Pakistan elements cannot disgust the development in the country. He said that we must stand together to defeat the agenda of enemies of Pakistan.