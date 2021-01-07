Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ayesha Chundrigar, founder and CEO of Pakistan’s first and largest animal rescue, Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (also known as ACF) announces the launch of the foundation’s Mobile Clinic – A Storybook on Wheels. The ACF Mobile Clinic will be a separate entity from the already ongoing rescue service and sanctuary. The clinic will be exclusively dedicated for donkey medical camps and rabies vaccination/TNR of dogs across Karachi. Currently, the organization is looking for support from donors and volunteers to make this a community project that can benefit all of Karachi. ACF has previously worked on several part-time outreach projects for many years and now hopes to make it a full-time project. Aesthetically designed to look like a storybook on wheels, the mobile clinic depicts images of animals and humans living together in harmony. The layout was developed to guide people on how to treat animals with kindness and empathy. The characters on the van imply relatability in one way or another and shows humans in their everyday lives and how they enjoy a loving relationship with animals. The ACF Mobile Clinic is primarily going to be used for several outreach activities and will be used for empathic education as well. Initially, the ACF Mobile Clinic will solely treat street animals and will also be providing on-location treatment for street pets. However, by taking progressive steps over time, ACF hopes to broaden their goals by including pets at home, providing their services to all animals off the streets as well.