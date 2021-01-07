Share:

Balochistan government while taking notice of tragic Machh incident decided to launch a full scale inquiry against departments over their negligence.

The decision has been made in a meeting presided over by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to review law and order situation in the province. Balochistan Chief Secretary briefed the meeting on the situation after Machh tragedy and sit-in of the Hazara community.

Seven laborers killed in the Machh tragedy were Afghan nationals and the government of Afghanistan has approached the Pakistani government for handing over the bodies of three Afghan nationals. It was decided in the meeting that an inquiry would be carried out and action would be taken against all the departments found negligent in the Machh tragedy.

The chief minister directed to form a joint investigation committee to probe into the incident. The CM also expressed his displeasure over the failure of the Department of Mines and Labor to compile adequate data on coal field workers.