KARACHI - The Sindh government, keeping view the lengthy process of obtaining the letter of administration and succession certificates from the court, has decided to enact `Letters of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill-2020’ so that it could be obtained directly from NADRA.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisor law, chief secretary and chairman P&D.

The law department presented an item of enactment of law in respect of letter of administration and succession certificate. Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, briefing the cabinet, said that presently the letter of administration and succession certificates were being issued under `Success Act 1925’ by the component courts having jurisdiction. As to obtain the administration and succession certificates from the court is a lengthy process, he said and added just to make it efficacious and speedy mechanism for facilitation aimed at curtailing fraud, forgery a law may be enacted as has been done by the federal government.

Under the proposed law the heirs of a deceased person could be able to apply for succession directly in NADRA for obtaining succession certificate. The cabinet approved the proposed draft law and referred it to the provincial assembly.

IBA-selected headmasters to continue till selection through SPSC

The school education department told the cabinet that 2000 headmasters/headmistresses were appointed on contract basis through IBA Sukkur in 2015. Now the contract of the headmasters/headmistresses was about to expire.

Minister Education Saeed Ghani told the cabinet that the court has directed his department to appoint headmasters through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). The appointment through the commission would take some time, therefore, the services of contract headmasters may be continued till the appointment (of headmasters) through SPSC. The cabinet, after thorough discussions and deliberation, approved the request of the department and simultaneously directed the chief secretary to request the SPSC to expedite selection procedure.

Cabinet directs irrigation dept to expedite work of removal of encroachments

The cabinet was told that the encroachments along the Irrigation Channels, lands and colonies have been identified and the details were presented in the previous cabinet meeting.

Ministers Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal told the cabinet that in the first phase encroachments were being removed from the operational areas (the areas which create hindrances in the smooth flow of the irrigational water). He also added that the encroachments would be removed from the Irrigational lands where commercial activities have been started.

The cabinet approved the proposal and directed the Irrigation department to expedite the work of removal of encroachments.

Cabinet requested for purchase of vehicles

The cabinet took up the requests of different departments for purchase of vehicles. Provincial Ministers Shabir Bijarani and Mukesh Chawla told the cabinet that a large number of vehicles, particularly of 800 and 1000 CC have been left abandoned due to minor mechanical faults. They said that the abandoned vehicles could be made operational with minor repairs. They proposed that instead of purchasing new vehicles the abandoned vehicles may be repaired and allotted to the entitled government employees.

The cabinet approved the proposal and also constituted a committee under Shabir Bijarani to prepare a policy for allotment of government vehicles to the entitled employees. He was also directed to prepare Auction Policy of abandoned vehicles and present the proposals within 15 days. The other members of the committee would be Mukesh Chawla, Saeed Ghani and Secretary GA, as a secretary of the committee.