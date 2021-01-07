Share:

China called for peace in the US on Thursday after the Capitol Hill violence that saw four people dead and several wounded.

“China hopes that Americans can enjoy peace, stability and security as soon as possible,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing.

Referring to anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Hua urged the US citizens “to reflect on why some people and media in the US gave different narrative on social turmoil in Hong Kong in 2019.”

“What word did they use for Hong Kong? What words are they using now? US media condemn the incident in the US, calling it 'violence', 'thugs', 'extremists', and 'disgrace’. What words did they use to describe riots in Hong Kong? 'Beautiful sight,' 'fighters for democracy',” Hua questioned, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

At least four people died after pro-Trump protestors breached the building security, including one woman shot by Capitol Police.

The grim scenes are an unprecedented stain on the US' peaceful transfer of power.

Trump and his political allies have for months alleged that the election he lost to Biden by 7 million votes was rigged, stoking his supporters with conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly rejected in court and by the US Justice Department.