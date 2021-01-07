Share:

Dr. Yasmin Rashid

The start of the year 2021 marks one year since the world officially acknowledged the existence of mysterious disease later identified as COVID-19. The virus, later named as SARS-COV2, went on to infect 83 million and kill more than 1.79 million people around the world. It devastated the world economy beyond estimates. On new year’s eve, most cosmopolitans are under lockdowns, restrictions and curfews, yet hope allures in the form of new vaccines and treatments. Meanwhile, our battle with the ever-mutating virus continues amid emergence of its fresh variants.

Pakistan had surged to global spotlight for effectively controlling the Corona Pandemic. Notwithstanding the emergence of second wave, which we were able to stem by the fag end of the year, dramatic decline in the number of cases during the first wave was widely acknowledged by international experts as an ‘amazing success story’.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Pakistan’s response in his Article in British newspaper The Independent in October writing the country had ‘suppressed the virus so that, as the country stabilises, the economy is also now picking up once again, reinforcing the lesson that the choice is not between controlling the virus or saving the economy; the two go hand-in-hand.’

Similarly, a study by UNICEF and International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth (IPC-IG) acknowledged Pakistan as one of the top-ranked countries in Asia with the highest number of responses to Social Protection amid Corona Pandemic. The joint study assessed social protection response in Asia focusing on an extensive mapping and overview of how social protection measures were deployed by the countries in Asia and the Pacific region in response to Covid-19 crisis.

Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, remained under special focus of epidemiologists and researchers. Punjab comprises 53 per cent of Pakistan’s total population, yet the province accounted for just 28 per cent of Pakistan’s total reported cases with 35 deaths per million against country’s average of 45 deaths per million population (neighbouring India has reported 107 deaths per million). Punjab’s cases stood at 1245 per million population against country’s average of 2151 whereas neighbouring India reported 7404 cases per million. As these figures have intrigued a lot of people, key points of our response merit a discussion.

In retrospect, dreaded times were two weeks post Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram gatherings. Barring Eidul Fitr spike, the other two events did not alter the curve by much although slight increase was reported around that time as well. I am greatly worried over the perception that Corona no longer remains a serious threat. As reported by last Gallup Survey findings, close to 80 per cent Pakistanis feel that COVID-19 was now under control hence the need for continued precautions was superfluous. Conspiracy theories were found to be more popular among younger populations.

Our response to the Pandemic began soon after Wuhan outbreak in December 2019. We had ramped up preparations around the time when WHO had only officially acknowledged the reports of “pneumonia of unknown etiology” in Wuhan on 3rd January, 2020. On ringing alarm bells, unwavering commitment was assured right from the highest offices. Our Special Committee, constituted on directives from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, held its first meeting 10th January, barely a week after WHO acknowledgement. The committee, with two Provincial Ministers, secretaries of the two health departments and Chief Minister Office representative, sat together to mobilize state resources on war footings. The Special Protection Unit, Civil Aviation and Rescue officials were all called up to devise an integrated provincial response, devise protocols for diagnosis, quarantine and treatment. Just as Iran reported its first case on 19th January, less than a fortnight after our first meeting, we realized that the Pandemic was knocking our doors. Within two weeks, two of our immediate neighbors, Iran and China, had become global epicenters. The threat of an imminent breakout gave me many a sleepless nights and we dreaded that the SARS COV-2, as the virus would be later named, would catch us sooner rather than later.

By 30th January, when the WHO officially declared Corona as “public health emergency of international concern”, we had already developed a robust surveillance system at airports with simultaneous preparations for isolation and quarantine arrangement for suspected and confirmed cases. Officially, Punjab announced Medical Emergency on 12th February, the same day when the WHO officially gave the disease its current acronym COVID-19. By this time, our Isolation and Quarantine facilities had already been made functional at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Tayyip Erdgon Hospital in Muzaffargarh and Institute of Urology in Rawalpindi. All other hospitals in province were put on high alert. At the same time, work on provision of ventilators and necessary supplies started for hospitals already designated for the Pandemic.

The writer is Provincial Health Minister, Punjab.