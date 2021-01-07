Share:

Pakistan has reported 50 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 495,075. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,511 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,482 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 221,734 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 142,835 in Punjab 60,229 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,687 in Islamabad, 18,300 in Balochistan, 8,416 in Azad Kashmir and 4,874 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,203 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,653 in Sindh, 1,702 in KP, 434 in Islamabad, 232 in Azad Kashmir, 186 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,964,337 coronavirus tests and 40,509 in the last 24 hours. 450,515 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,251 patients are in critical condition.