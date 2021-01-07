Share:

BANNU - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday accused the government of having "ruined" peace and the country's economy, and claimed that there was no system in the Tribal Areas.

He was addressing what was the latest in a series of anti-government rallies planned by the PDM. Hosted by JUI-F, the rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district was attended by leaders of PDM constituent parties, but neither PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz nor PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were present.

Condemning the murder of Hazara coal miners in Balochistan, he said terrorists were roaming "free to murder anyone".

He said he was asked to "surrender" to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and added: "I said it was Gen Niazi who surrendered."

The JUI-F leader said the PDM had shown the nation "the path of freedom and democracy". He added that when the alliance was deciding its basic manifesto and objectives, it first stressed the need to implement the Constitution's Islamic clauses and "introduce Pakistan as an Islamic state".

JUI-F central general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri accused the government of having donned the "chadar of dictatorship".