RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan summoned Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab in person for today (Thursday) in response to a bail application filed by a former representative of local bodies jailed by anti-corruption department for leasing government property to a citizen in Jhelum. The judge of apex court also snubbed director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region for implicating some 13 government officials and private persons in the case without any solid reason.

According to details, LHC Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan on Wednesday took up an after arrest bail petition filed by former Naib Nazim Jhelum Khawaja Asif Javed through his counsel Hassan Raza Pasha Advocate.