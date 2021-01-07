Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a member of the banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along with a facilitator, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement issued by the CTD Headquarters in Peshawar said that on a tip-off, the CTD conducted a raid in Bannu district and arrested Zainullah, a key member of TTP Faqir Group and resident of North Waziristan. It said that the personnel also arrested Inamullah, a facilitator of Zainullah, in the raid.

It said that the personnel seized mobile phones from both the arrestees and shifted them to an undisclosed location for interrogation.