rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 492,051 traffic violation tickets and collected Rs169,299,950 during the year 2020.

According to a CTP Challan Branch Incharge Hammad Shohaib, the traffic police following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, launched a special campaign against the rules violators and took action in accordance with the law against bikers, not wearing safety helmets and the vehicle owners involved in traffic rules violations.

He informed that the CTP issued challans to over 492,051 motorcyclists and vehicle owners/drivers during year 2020 besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs169,299,950.

According to him, CTP fined some 89,130 citizens for plying vehicles/motorcycles with pasting unauthorised/without number plates. Similarly, 10,650 vehicle owners were issued fine tickets for using tainted glasses. He said 73,955 motorcyclists have been issued challans for not wearing helmets whereas 20,988 citizens got fined for driving without licence. He added that some 9,284 drivers of cars and motorcycles have been issued fine tickets for using mobile phones while driving on roads.

“A total of 24,262 car/motorcycle owners were imposed fine for not producing registration books during checking by traffic police,” he said adding that 11,366 under age drivers were handed over fine tickets as well.

The CTP wardens stopped a total of 3,485 vehicle owners over lane violation, whereas, 7,091 were fined for over speeding on roads.

The CTP also issued a total of 241,840 fine tickets to road users over miscellaneous violations and collected fines.

Hammad Shohaib also informed that CTP had impounded a total of 15,030 motorcycles and 7,122 vehicles over heinous violations. As many as 186 FIRs has been registered against violators with different police stations, he informed. CTO Syed Ali Akbar, in a statement, said that the traffic wardens had continued a special drive against violators on road during the whole year that too without any indiscrimination.