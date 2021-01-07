Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir, Senator Siraj Ul Haq said that Qazi Hussain Ahmed in his entire life made untiring efforts for the unity of Ummah and he would always be remembered as a great hero of Islamic world. He said this while addressing “Ittehad Ummat Conference” which was held in memory of Qazi Hussain Ahmad on the occasion of eighth death anniversary of the former Emir of the JI at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The Ulema Mashaikh Rabta Council organized the sitting. The custodians of different shrines, religious scholars, JI leaders and senior journalists also spoke on occasion and highlighted the need of unity among the ranks of Ummah.

They paid tribute to the religious services of the late Emir of the JI.