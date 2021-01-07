Share:

Tank - The district police of South Waziristan on Wednesday seized about 1230 gram hashish, 11.410 kg cannabis, a pistol along with 12 bullets, on a tip of information and arrested a drug peddler.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police Sharifullah, SHO Sarvekai Kamran, along-with a police party conducted a raid and arrested accused drug peddler Abdul Hakim son of Naik Jan and recovered the drugs and weapon from his possession.

Police also registered a case under relevant sections of law against the accused and started investigation.

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali appreciated the police for its efficiency and announced cash prize for the team members who participated in raid. He said that drugs were destroying our society and especially the future generations and police would take strict action against those involved in the inhuman and illegal business.