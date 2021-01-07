Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has thanked Saudi Arabia for its support on the Kashmir issue and resolutions against Islamophobia.

On Thursday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister for his country’s support on the Kashmir issue and resolutions against and rising Islamophobia. Both agreed to continue mutual consultations on important regional and global issues.

Qureshi said that he was looking forward to the arrival of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Pakistan. He cherished the positive role of Saudi Arabia in resolving the disputes between Qatar and the Gulf countries. The Foreign Minister also congratulated Prince Faisal on the successful convening of the GCC Summit despite the pandemic.