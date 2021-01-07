Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has removed the Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulifqar and posted Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a grade-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, as new Chief Federal Capital Police. The government directed the outgoing IGP to report to the Establishment Division. According to the notification, Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the KP government is transferred and posted as IGP Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).