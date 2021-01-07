Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will complete its constitutional term and resignations by opposition will not be a problem for the incumbent government.

According to details, SAPM Shahbaz Gill called on the Governor to discuss matters of mutual interest. Both PTI leaders urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to wait for general elections of 2023.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PM Imran Khan will not compromise on across the board accountability and incumbent government is ensuring transparency and merit in all fields.

Dialogues, instead of resignations and long march, can find solution of problems, he stressed.

In the meeting, Shahbaz Gill reiterated that PM Imran Khan will not resign nor general elections will be held before 2023. PDM only wants to protect its interests, he added.