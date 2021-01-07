Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government on Wednesday said that it would privatise the Pakistan Steel Mills by June 30 this year by giving core operating assets of the PSM to the private sector.

The Cabinet Committee of the Privatisation (CCoP) had already approved the sale of PSM core operating assets to the private sector. The sale of PSM’s core operation assets would be completed by June this year, the officials of the Ministry of Industries and Production informed the parliamentary committee. Meeting of Standing Committee on Industries and Production of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production, briefed the Committee about sacked employees and retrenchment plan of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). He said that despite zero production and zero income from productive activities at the Mill, since its closure, no staff rationalization plan was initiated. The successive governments have continued to pay the salaries and retirement benefits of the non-productive workforce of the Mill. Government of Pakistan has been releasing net monthly salary to PSM employees that amounts to approximately Rs. 36 billion from June 2013. He further added that incumbent government has earmarked Rs. 4 billion for salaries of present employees for the CFY; 2020-21. He also informed that paying salaries to employees especially during “No Work” for more than 5 years is well beyond the established norm and caused the national exchequer heavily loss over the years.

The Joint Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production briefed the committee that the decision of retrenchment has been taken having considered all laws, rules and Regulations of the land without any prejudice to any one individual or any one group. In first place, out of the total PSM’s work force, 4544 employees have been laid off by PSM management by releasing Rs. 11.012 billion. After thread bare deliberations, the Committee unanimously decided that another meeting in this respect may be called and Privatisation Commission and all stakeholders may be invited. The Committee members were of the opinion that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), land (residential plots) already allocated for housing society i.e Gulshan e Ehded may be allotted to the employees of (PSM), as retirement compensation.

It is worth mentioning here that the Mill was closed down in 2015. The loans and liabilities had increased to Rs230 billion and losses to Rs200 billion. The federal government has to pay Rs750 million for salaries and pensions of the PSM employees. The federal government had paid Rs35 billion on salaries of the closed PSM.

The Director General, Pakistan Hunting and Sports Arms Development, briefed the Committee about the said organization and said that PHASDC is a company registered under Section 42 of Companies Act, 2017 as subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), under the administrative control of Industries and Production Division, Government of Pakistan. Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) is the sole shareholder of the Company and has financed it with an amount of PKR 356.65 million.

He also highlighted the mandate of PHSADC, Establishment of Facility & Training Center, development in production, achievement of international standards/certification, promotion of local manufactured products exhibition, export orders and cluster of development including future projects & objectives of the company. The Committee recommended that ministry of Defence & Production may be invited in the meeting of the Committee to discuss the issues of NOC being faced to PHSADC.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Watto, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Usama Qadri, Ali Gohar Khan, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, Rana Muahmmad Ishaq Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Syed Mustafa Mahmud and Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNAs besides the senior officers from Ministry of Industries & Production.