Share:

peshawar-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan gave away a cheque of Rs7.00 million under special Shuhada Package to the family members of the first healthcare professional of the province, Dr. Muhammad Javed of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) who got infected by COVID-19 while serving on the front line and lost his life.

The provincial government is working to provide financial assistance to the family members of other martyred healthcare professionals as well under the package, and very soon they will also get cheques of financial assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that his government would extend all-out support to the family members of those martyred healthcare professionals who laid down their lives while trying to save the lives of others during corona pandemic.

Lauding the services of healthcare workers and other frontline workers during corona pandemic, Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government highly valued the services and sacrifices of all the front-line workers.