ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has banned the installation of high intensity discharge (HID) lights in the vehicles so as to avert possible road accidents.

An order issued by the office of District Magistrate Islamabad said that it has been brought to the notice of the officials that the HID lights were being installed in the headlamps of the commuting vehicles which cause trouble for the traffic coming from the opposite direction and are the main reason for fatal accidents. The officials believe that most of the HID lights are of cheap quality and are often responsible for a short circuit which often causes eruption of fire in the vehicle.

The order has been issued under section 144 CrPC 1898 so as to ‘prevent danger to public peace and tranquillity.’ The order shall remain in force for a period of two months. It is to mention here that in the year 2020, around 200 road accidents took place in the ICT. According to the Islamabad Traffic Police officials, pedestrians and bikers remain at the top for causing road accidents. They said the Expressway and GT Road Tarnol have emerged as dangerous roads of the capital where major accidents happen. In 2019, 60 accidents took place on the Expressway and 29 on the GT Road. In the year 2019, the roads of Islamabad witnessed a total of 205 major accidents recorded by the traffic police of Islamabad. Vehicles hitting bikes are 85 of the total 205 accidents occurred in Islamabad in 2019.