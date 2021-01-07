Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said that India was reuniting global terrorist organisations in Afghanistan to create lawlessness in Pakistan.

He said Indian funded terror outfits were linked to the killings of 11 coal miners in Quetta. While addressing a media talk here in Islamabad, Tahir Ashrafi said that Killings of Hazara community members in Quetta was the extension of India’s anti-Pakistan designs in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan will soon expose the real face of those involved in such anti Pakistan

activities. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted the unity of Muslim e Ummah.

Ashrafi said that the Indian funded international terrorist organisations have clubbed their resources together to fan hatred and communal violence in Pakistan but the security institutions, government and people were fully alive to foil such nefarious designs.

While talking to reporters, he said that India was pouring huge funds to defame Pakistan with the sole aim to destroy it on the pattern of Iraq, Libya and Yemen. Indeed country’s Armed Forces were fully alive to meet the challenge. The nation and security institutions are in consensus to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The national security institutions were committed to bring the assassinators of innocent coalminers to the book by tracking them. A delegation of noted Ulema would visit Quetta to express solidarity with Hazara community, who are protesting the coldblooded massacre of their fellow coalminers in Mach, Balochistan.

The murder of innocent mineworkers was the murder of the entire country. The government was committed to nab and punish the culprits of the heinous crime, he said. He urged the international community to take notice of persistent Indian conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan to destabilise it.

“The country has sacrificed over 80,000 lives for achieving peace in the country. Nation owes armed forces for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country.”

Responding to a question, he said the nabbed culprits, who vandalised Hindu shrine near Karak, would not go scot free. Country’s Ulema were in consensus regarding protecting the rights of minorities. To another question, he said Interfaith Harmony Councils were being established at country’s Union Council level.