Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will provide financing of 60 million dollar for polio vaccine to Pakistan, which includes $21 million Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) grant.

Economic Affairs Division on behalf of the government of Pakistan signed a financing agreement with the representative of IsDB for financing of $60 million. The amount comprises $39 million loan and $21 million Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the IsDB, which will be utilised for polio vaccination. In July 2020, the IsDB had approved a $60 million supplementary fund to Pakistan as a further contribution to the polio eradication programme. As the Islamic bank had previously contributed $100 million to the same project, the new supplementary funding takes its total contribution up to $60 million mark.

Acknowledging IsDB support to Pakistan for polio eradication programme (2019-2021), Noor Ahmed, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, said: “Today we celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. We also thank partners of Lives & Livelihood Fund (LLF) for allocation of grant for this cause.”

The IsDB has provided $487 million financing to Pakistan for polio eradication programme in three phases from 2013 to 2021. This financing has been utilised to strengthen vaccination operations, surveillance, procurement of vaccine, social mobilisation and communications.

IsDB representative underlined the importance of polio vaccination to achieve the target of polio free country.

He assured continued support of the bank for this cause and said that IsDB leadership was committed to support the vulnerable populations of the member countries from the pandemic and other fatal diseases.